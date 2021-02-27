Alice L. Walton Sells 710,440 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of WMT traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $129.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,067,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,824,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.84. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 27,943 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

