Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%.

Albireo Pharma stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 214,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,086. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $665.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALBO shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

