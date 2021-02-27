Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Announces Earnings Results

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.86. 214,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,086. The firm has a market cap of $665.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.55. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

