Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

ALRM traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.88. 636,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,819. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.43. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $407,146.77. Insiders have sold 37,416 shares of company stock valued at $3,247,694 over the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

