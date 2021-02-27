Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $34.93 on Thursday. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $37.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

