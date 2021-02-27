Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been given a €17.00 ($20.00) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.81% from the stock’s current price.

AIXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.58 ($17.16).

AIXA opened at €18.85 ($22.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Aixtron has a 12-month low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a 12-month high of €18.30 ($21.52).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

