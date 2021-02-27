Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.66 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ABNB traded up $24.29 on Friday, hitting $206.35. 19,198,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,332,840. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.80. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.35.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

