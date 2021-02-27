Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Down 9.9%

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) traded down 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.22 and last traded at $62.98. 2,642,074 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,248,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.72.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Agora by 258.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Agora by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Agora by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

