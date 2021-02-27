Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Down 9.9%

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) traded down 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.22 and last traded at $62.98. 2,642,074 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,248,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.92.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.72.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Agora by 258.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Agora by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Agora by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.07% of the company’s stock.
Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
