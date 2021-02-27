Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.44. 1,147,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,473. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $58.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.08.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

