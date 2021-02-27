Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has $50.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AGIO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.08.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

