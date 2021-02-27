Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Securities downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 489,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 803,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,052,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 275,614 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 128,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

