Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Securities downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.
In other Agilysys news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 1.41.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.
