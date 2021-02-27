Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s share price traded up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.13. 1,123,458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,376,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $250.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 16.3% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1,924.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 826,947 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $693,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

