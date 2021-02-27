Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from $38.50 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AGGZF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ag Growth International from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.99.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.