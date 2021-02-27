Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,788,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 62,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $385,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $139.97 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.66. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

AMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.29.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.