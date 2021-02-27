AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Shares Gap Up to $56.00

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.73), but opened at GBX 58.70 ($0.77). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 56.90 ($0.74), with a volume of 3,989,220 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company has a market cap of £364.45 million and a PE ratio of -89.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 70.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 38.95.

AFC Energy Company Profile

AFC Energy plc develops and demonstrates alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. Its fuel-cell systems convert hydrogen into electricity. The company's products include HydroX-Cell(L) systems, HydroX-Cell(S) stacks, AlkaMemTM, a conductive and robust membrane technology for sale or licensing into ancillary market applications; and auxiliary equipment, such as ammonia crackers, water electrolyzes, invertors, battery storage equipment, battery management systems, and fuel storage products.

