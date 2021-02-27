Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%.

Shares of AERI opened at $18.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $860.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $19.42.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AERI. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

