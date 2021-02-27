Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.61

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.61 and traded as high as C$17.41. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$17.36, with a volume of 259,694 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.39.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.63.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.