Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 75,488 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75,488 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.69.

APPS stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $97.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.08.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.