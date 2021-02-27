Advisory Services Network LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 112.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Square by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Square in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

NYSE SQ opened at $230.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.39. The company has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $371,170.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,173,341.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $20,914,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,276,677 shares of company stock worth $285,884,688 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

