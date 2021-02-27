Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 40,486 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,486 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,766 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,642,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,752,000 after acquiring an additional 794,520 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

