Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Given a C$3.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price target on Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AAV. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.33.

TSE AAV opened at C$2.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$489.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.57. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of C$0.98 and a 52 week high of C$2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.05.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

