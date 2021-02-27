ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Shares Down 5.4%

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 650,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,678,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

About ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX)

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a life sciences company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. It is developing AditxtScore that allow individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach, which mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

