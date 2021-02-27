adidas (ETR:ADS) Given a €300.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on adidas (ETR:ADS) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADS. UBS Group set a €338.00 ($397.65) price target on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €281.80 ($331.53).

Shares of ETR ADS opened at €288.90 ($339.88) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €283.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €277.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.88. adidas has a 1 year low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 1 year high of €306.70 ($360.82).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

