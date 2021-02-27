Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Adevinta Asa in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

ADEVF stock remained flat at $$16.35 on Monday. Adevinta Asa has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $16.35.

Adevinta Asa Company Profile

