Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of AFIB stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.76. 273,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,071. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFIB. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at $129,386,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,263,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,030,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,030,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

