Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $115.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $95.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,595,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,994,000 after purchasing an additional 126,983 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

