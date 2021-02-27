Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $109.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.23.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $95.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,418,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,884 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,194,000 after buying an additional 2,677,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

