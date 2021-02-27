ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.97 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

NASDAQ ACIW traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average is $33.93.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $266,353.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,780.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.