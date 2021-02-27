ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Raised to $65.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACAD. Raymond James upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $185,836.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

