ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ (ACAD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $69.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACAD. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.00.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $38,507.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,294.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $94,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.