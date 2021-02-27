Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20 to $2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 billion to $2.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.06 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.20-2.45 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.80.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.