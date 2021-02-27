Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.24. 2,035,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,304. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.83. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group raised Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

