ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,294,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,539 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.42% of ABM Industries worth $389,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ABM Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ABM Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CL King lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NYSE ABM opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2,157.92 and a beta of 1.25. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $45.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

