AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,962.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,781,000 after buying an additional 2,742,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,847 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,991,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,684,000 after buying an additional 1,465,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after buying an additional 1,296,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2,163.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,231,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $107.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.22. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $190.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.39.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

