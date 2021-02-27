AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKFRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

SKFRY opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems. The company operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.