AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Releases Earnings Results

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:AAON traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.10. The stock had a trading volume of 191,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,957. AAON has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $81.25. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average is $64.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

