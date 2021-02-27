AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AAON’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Get AAON alerts:

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $77.10 on Friday. AAON has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.88.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.