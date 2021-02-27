AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AAON traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.10. 191,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,957. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.88. AAON has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

