950,000 Shares in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) Purchased by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,000. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I accounts for approximately 2.0% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,273,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,058,000.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 217,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,622. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp. I. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp.

