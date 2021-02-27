92,726 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Acquired by Annandale Capital LLC

Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 92,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 1.5% of Annandale Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.32. 9,263,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,554,678. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

