92,547 Shares in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 92,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of NMI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 25.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 490.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 125,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 104,181 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 34.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 220.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 286,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 197,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 381.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $25.91.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 19,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $471,857.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,485.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $431,277.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 605,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,558,575.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,258 shares of company stock worth $3,405,194. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

