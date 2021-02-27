82,240 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Purchased by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ally Financial by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 791,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,216,000 after acquiring an additional 119,964 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $4,535,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Ally Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 60,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ally Financial by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,469,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,507. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.35.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

