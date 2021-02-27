7,628 Shares in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,627,000 after purchasing an additional 561,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 27.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after purchasing an additional 278,834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 102.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 264,132 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 165.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 95,934 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $2,997,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BBIO. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Brian C. Stephenson acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $208,621,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,539,901 shares of company stock valued at $214,439,293. Insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

BBIO opened at $70.68 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

