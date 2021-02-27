75,637 Shares in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Acquired by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,017,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Heska at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Heska by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Heska by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heska by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,318,000 after purchasing an additional 139,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Heska by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

HSKA opened at $188.40 on Friday. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $217.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.67 and a 200-day moving average of $132.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -84.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heska presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

