7,291 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $381.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,195,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,978. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.09 and a 200 day moving average of $359.73. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

