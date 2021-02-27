7,053 Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Purchased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,053 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 172,737 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in KBR by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 177,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.00 and a beta of 1.39. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $32.90.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.