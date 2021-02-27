$492.09 Million in Sales Expected for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will post sales of $492.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $504.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $484.51 million. Roku posted sales of $320.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.63.

ROKU stock traded up $13.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $395.48. 4,434,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,628,719. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $427.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of -470.81 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. Roku has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $486.72.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 900,807 shares of company stock worth $331,332,144 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

