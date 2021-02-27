4,295 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,964,000 after buying an additional 407,772 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,192 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,303,000 after purchasing an additional 45,112 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,157,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,232,000 after purchasing an additional 114,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $136.12 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,709,856 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.47.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

