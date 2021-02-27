3,927 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Oracle by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3,764.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $131,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,932 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,960,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 18.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $581,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,153 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $66.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

