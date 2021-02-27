$319.06 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) will announce sales of $319.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $314.00 million and the highest is $324.11 million. U.S. Concrete reported sales of $334.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Concrete.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 304.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Concrete stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.46. The company had a trading volume of 305,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,049. U.S. Concrete has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $858.15 million, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

